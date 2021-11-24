Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) Shares Gap Up to $16.01

Navitas Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:NVTS)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $16.01, but opened at $17.12. Navitas Semiconductor shares last traded at $17.80, with a volume of 10,204 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NVTS shares. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Navitas Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Navitas Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Navitas Semiconductor from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Navitas Semiconductor in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company.

Get Navitas Semiconductor alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Navitas Semiconductor stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:NVTS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 16,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned about 0.05% of Navitas Semiconductor as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Navitas Semiconductor is involved in GaN power IC’s industry. Navitas Semiconductor, formerly known as Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II, is based in EL SEGUNDO, Calif.

See Also: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Navitas Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navitas Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.