National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $154.54 Million

Equities research analysts predict that National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) will announce $154.54 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for National Storage Affiliates Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $149.45 million to $158.70 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust posted sales of $114.11 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 35.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will report full-year sales of $558.31 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $543.44 million to $568.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $650.32 million, with estimates ranging from $584.80 million to $695.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow National Storage Affiliates Trust.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.11). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 18.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS.

NSA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities upped their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.82.

NYSE NSA traded up $0.89 on Friday, reaching $63.02. The stock had a trading volume of 13,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,839. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12-month low of $33.01 and a 12-month high of $64.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.17. The stock has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. This is a positive change from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 186.37%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 462.0% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 64.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 23.1% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 36.8% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.83% of the company’s stock.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Storage Affiliates Trust (NSA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.