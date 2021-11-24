Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP) Shares Gap Down to $24.48

Nam Tai Property Inc. (NYSE:NTP) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.48, but opened at $22.59. Nam Tai Property shares last traded at $21.29, with a volume of 1,030 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet raised Nam Tai Property from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.36 and a 200-day moving average of $24.12. The firm has a market cap of $845.11 million, a PE ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The electronics maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.79 million for the quarter. Nam Tai Property had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 32.50%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Nam Tai Property by 432.2% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 112,372 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 91,259 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Nam Tai Property by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,456 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 4,875 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nam Tai Property by 95.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 20,015 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 9,795 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nam Tai Property in the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nam Tai Property by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,683 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 3,373 shares in the last quarter. 29.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nam Tai Property Company Profile (NYSE:NTP)

Nam Tai Property, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of real estate development and operation. It focuses on the research and development of Nam Tai Inno Park Project in Guangming, Shenzhen, and Nam Tai Inno City Project in Gushu, Shenzhen. The company was founded by Ming Kown Koo in 1975 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

