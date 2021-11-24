Nadler Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Nadler Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,294 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 24 shares during the period. Tesla makes up 0.5% of Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Milestone Resources Group Ltd increased its position in shares of Tesla by 56.0% during the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the second quarter worth $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in Tesla during the second quarter valued at $31,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA traded up $5.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1,114.13. 335,001 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,934,268. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $526.20 and a 12 month high of $1,243.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $932.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $756.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 358.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 2.00.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 2,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $752.90, for a total transaction of $2,093,062.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $752.90, for a total value of $674,598.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,868,418. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,573,331 shares of company stock worth $2,788,446,389 over the last 90 days. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TSLA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Tesla from $940.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on Tesla in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $537.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on Tesla from $660.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $800.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $754.40.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

