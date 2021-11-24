Nadler Financial Group Inc. Raises Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Nadler Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 13.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DT Investment Partners LLC increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after buying an additional 1,978 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 4,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,162,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.4% during the third quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 43,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 25.8% during the third quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 61,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,061,000 after buying an additional 12,647 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $209.55. 25,816 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,737,959. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.15 and a 52-week high of $217.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.32. The company has a market capitalization of $88.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.38.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.11. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 30.94%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.20%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PNC. Barclays increased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $203.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $195.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America cut The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.31.

In related news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.20, for a total value of $648,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.99, for a total value of $25,623.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,625 shares of company stock worth $773,528. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

