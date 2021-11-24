Nadler Financial Group Inc. Purchases 360 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Nadler Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.8% during the second quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 0.6% during the second quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Pfizer by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 26,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bollard Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 80,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,147,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. 64.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $7,509,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Sunday, October 3rd. Independent Research raised shares of Pfizer to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.29.

Shares of PFE traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $51.11. The stock had a trading volume of 259,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,998,994. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.37. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.36 and a 12 month high of $52.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.22.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 27.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.43%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

