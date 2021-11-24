Nadler Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Nadler Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its stake in Bank of America by 162.5% during the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 138.9% in the second quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BAC. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Bank of America from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of America has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.04.

Shares of NYSE BAC traded up $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.84. The company had a trading volume of 847,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,334,852. The firm has a market capitalization of $391.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.92 and a fifty-two week high of $48.69.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. Bank of America had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The firm had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 25.23%.

In related news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total transaction of $4,965,038.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total value of $106,084.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

