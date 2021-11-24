Nadler Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Nadler Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,365 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up about 5.0% of Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $30,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $226,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 115.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 24,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,375,000 after buying an additional 6,461 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 121.4% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 2,373 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 36.3% during the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VUG traded down $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $319.10. The company had a trading volume of 20,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 835,663. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $237.48 and a one year high of $328.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $307.06 and its 200-day moving average is $294.55.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

