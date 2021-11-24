Nadler Financial Group Inc. Acquires 1,585 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Nadler Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,597 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares during the period. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth $10,839,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 12.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 790,527 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $11,748,000 after purchasing an additional 85,635 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Ford Motor by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 659,595 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $9,802,000 after purchasing an additional 107,521 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Ford Motor by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 115,345 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after buying an additional 16,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 640,552 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $9,519,000 after buying an additional 235,684 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ford Motor stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,121,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,435,984. The company has a market capitalization of $80.56 billion, a PE ratio of 28.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.20. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $8.43 and a 52 week high of $20.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.74.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.24. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 2.10%. The firm had revenue of $33.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

F has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark increased their price target on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.30.

In other news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $255,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 12,419 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total value of $250,491.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,132 shares of company stock valued at $1,107,368 in the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

