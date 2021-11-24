Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) Shares Acquired by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) by 1,467.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 219,459 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 205,459 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Myovant Sciences worth $4,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MYOV. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Myovant Sciences by 211.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Myovant Sciences by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Myovant Sciences by 186.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Myovant Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Myovant Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MYOV stock opened at $19.50 on Wednesday. Myovant Sciences Ltd. has a 52 week low of $16.69 and a 52 week high of $30.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -7.47 and a beta of 2.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.89.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.11. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.75) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Myovant Sciences Ltd. will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MYOV. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Myovant Sciences in a report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Myovant Sciences from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Myovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

In related news, major shareholder Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo purchased 89,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,975,210.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 1,978 shares of Myovant Sciences stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.69, for a total transaction of $44,880.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 618,684 shares of company stock valued at $14,471,397 and have sold 40,087 shares valued at $940,393. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Myovant Sciences Company Profile

Myovant Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of women’s health and endocrine diseases. It offers ORGOVYXTM (relugolix), a oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) receptor antagonist for the treatment of adult patients with advanced prostate cancer.

