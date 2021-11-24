Murray Income Trust Plc (LON:MUT) to Issue Dividend of GBX 8.25

Murray Income Trust Plc (LON:MUT) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 8.25 ($0.11) per share on Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 25th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON MUT opened at GBX 911.50 ($11.91) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £1.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.54. Murray Income Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 786 ($10.27) and a 12-month high of GBX 959.50 ($12.54). The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 903.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 906.49.

In related news, insider Alan Giles purchased 2,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 911 ($11.90) per share, with a total value of £18,429.53 ($24,078.30).

Murray Income Trust PLC is an investment trust. The Company’s investment objective is to provide high and growing income combined with capital growth through investment in a portfolio of equities in the United Kingdom. The Company invests in the shares of companies that have potential for real earnings and dividend growth, while at the same time providing an above-average portfolio yield.

