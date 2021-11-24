MultiVAC (MTV) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $7.85 Million

MultiVAC (CURRENCY:MTV) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 23rd. One MultiVAC coin can currently be bought for about $0.0202 or 0.00000036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MultiVAC has a total market cap of $75.18 million and $7.85 million worth of MultiVAC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MultiVAC has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MultiVAC Profile

MTV is a coin. It was first traded on April 9th, 2019. MultiVAC’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,722,598,292 coins. MultiVAC’s official Twitter account is @Multivac_global and its Facebook page is accessible here . MultiVAC’s official website is www.mtv.ac

According to CryptoCompare, “MultiVAC is the next-generation public blockchain designed for large-scale and complex distributed applications. It is designed considering the three relevant dimensions in blockchain technology which are computation, storage, and transmission. The processing capacity of the MultiVAC network increases with the number of nodes. The native token on the MultiVAC blockchain is called MTV. The token is used to reward nodes that contribute computation, storage, and data transmission resources to the network. Just as the Ethereum blockchain, the total market capitalization of the MultiVAC blockchain will increase as demand for the usage of the network increases. “

Buying and Selling MultiVAC

