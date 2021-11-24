MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 122,053 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 3,210,747 shares.The stock last traded at $3.86 and had previously closed at $3.52.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MPLN shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of MultiPlan from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of MultiPlan in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Tigress Financial started coverage on shares of MultiPlan in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MultiPlan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MultiPlan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.45.

The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion and a P/E ratio of -28.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.09.

MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. MultiPlan had a negative net margin of 8.95% and a negative return on equity of 2.64%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS.

In related news, Director Anthony Colaluca, Jr. acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.96 per share, for a total transaction of $99,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MPLN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MultiPlan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in MultiPlan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in MultiPlan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MultiPlan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in MultiPlan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.23% of the company’s stock.

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs through data-driven algorithms that detect claims over-charges and recommend or negotiate reimbursement; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers; and payment integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim.

