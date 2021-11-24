Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th.

Shares of MTL traded down C$0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$11.98. The stock had a trading volume of 40,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,401. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.92, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of C$1.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$13.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$13.12. Mullen Group has a 12-month low of C$9.69 and a 12-month high of C$14.48.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$432.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$398.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mullen Group will post 0.8514096 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MTL has been the topic of several research reports. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Mullen Group to C$16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Mullen Group from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Mullen Group from C$17.50 to C$16.50 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Mullen Group from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$16.00.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

