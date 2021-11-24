MTech Acquisition (LON:MTEC) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

MTech Acquisition (LON:MTEC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 170 ($2.22) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 44.68% from the company’s previous close.

MTEC stock opened at GBX 117.50 ($1.54) on Tuesday. MTech Acquisition has a one year low of GBX 115 ($1.50) and a one year high of GBX 150 ($1.96).

Get MTech Acquisition alerts:

MTech Acquisition Company Profile

MTech Acquisition Corp. is a check company, which engages in the acquisition, through a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, recapitalization, and other similar business transaction. It intends to focus on businesses ancillary to the cannabis industry, with a particular sector including compliance, business intelligence, brand development, and media.

See Also: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for MTech Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTech Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.