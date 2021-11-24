MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) Director William M. Lambert Sells 54,690 Shares

MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) Director William M. Lambert sold 54,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.77, for a total value of $8,519,061.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

William M. Lambert also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 16th, William M. Lambert sold 10,000 shares of MSA Safety stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.67, for a total value of $1,536,700.00.

Shares of NYSE:MSA opened at $154.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.85 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $151.84. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 12 month low of $141.25 and a 12 month high of $172.84.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.09). MSA Safety had a return on equity of 20.19% and a net margin of 6.73%. The company had revenue of $340.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. MSA Safety’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.89%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in MSA Safety by 1,188.4% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 33,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,965,000 after buying an additional 30,530 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of MSA Safety by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,570,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $260,039,000 after purchasing an additional 198,429 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of MSA Safety by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 21,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC raised its position in shares of MSA Safety by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of MSA Safety by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. 77.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MSA Safety Company Profile

MSA Safety, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, and sale of innovative products, which enhances the safety and health of workers and protect facility infrastructures. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, International, and Corporate. The Americas segment consists of manufacturing and research and development facilities in U.S., Mexico, and Brazil.

