Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) Raises Dividend to $0.25 Per Share

Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from Movado Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Movado Group has decreased its dividend by 100.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Movado Group has a payout ratio of 27.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of MOV opened at $44.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.29. Movado Group has a one year low of $16.01 and a one year high of $44.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.34.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.35. Movado Group had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 11.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Movado Group will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Movado Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Movado Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

In other news, VP Mitchell Cole Sussis sold 10,324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $389,731.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $523,592.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan H. Howard sold 2,109 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $80,142.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 28.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MOV. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Movado Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Movado Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Movado Group by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Movado Group by 85.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 10,325 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Movado Group by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 166,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,248,000 after acquiring an additional 65,102 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

Movado Group Company Profile

Movado Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of watches. It operates through Watch and Accessory Brands and Company Stores segments. The Watch and Accessory Brands segment include distribution of watches and, to a lesser extent, jewelry and other accessories, of owned and licensed brands, in addition to revenue generated from after-sales service activities and shipping.

