MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) Shares Gap Up to $9.69

Shares of MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.69, but opened at $10.00. MorphoSys shares last traded at $10.00, with a volume of 26 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MOR. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered MorphoSys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.50 price target on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.38.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a current ratio of 5.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 0.99.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of MorphoSys by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 855,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,057,000 after acquiring an additional 81,321 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MorphoSys by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 395,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,655,000 after acquiring an additional 69,208 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of MorphoSys in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,064,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of MorphoSys in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $607,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of MorphoSys by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 39,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 9,177 shares in the last quarter. 1.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR)

MorphoSys AG engages in the development of antibodies for therapeutic, diagnostics, and research applications. It operates through the Proprietary Development and Partnered Discovery segments. The Proprietary Development segment combines proprietary research and development of therapeutic compounds. The Partnered Discovery segment offers technologies to make human antibody-based therapeutics on behalf of partners in the pharmaceutical industry.

