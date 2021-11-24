MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) Shares Gap Up to $9.69

Shares of MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.69, but opened at $10.00. MorphoSys shares last traded at $10.00, with a volume of 26 shares trading hands.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on MOR. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered MorphoSys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.50 price target on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.38.
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a current ratio of 5.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 0.99.
About MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR)
MorphoSys AG engages in the development of antibodies for therapeutic, diagnostics, and research applications. It operates through the Proprietary Development and Partnered Discovery segments. The Proprietary Development segment combines proprietary research and development of therapeutic compounds. The Partnered Discovery segment offers technologies to make human antibody-based therapeutics on behalf of partners in the pharmaceutical industry.
