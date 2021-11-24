Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto Sells 1,776 Shares

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 1,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.58, for a total transaction of $574,678.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Joseph D. Mansueto also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 3rd, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 9,500 shares of Morningstar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.47, for a total transaction of $2,645,465.00.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 11,641 shares of Morningstar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.38, for a total transaction of $3,182,416.58.

On Friday, August 27th, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 3,162 shares of Morningstar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.68, for a total transaction of $830,594.16.

Shares of MORN stock opened at $318.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.91 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $291.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $266.11. Morningstar, Inc. has a one year low of $196.65 and a one year high of $328.52.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The business had revenue of $428.90 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Morningstar by 48.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 101 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morningstar in the third quarter worth $31,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Morningstar in the third quarter worth $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Morningstar in the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Morningstar by 42.1% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 152 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. 50.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers morningstar data, morningstar direct, morningstar investment management, morningstar advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, morningstar enterprise components, morningstar research, morningstar credit ratings and morningstar indexes.

