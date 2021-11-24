Morgan Stanley Reduces Position in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its position in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 649,409 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 81,580 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.57% of Tri Pointe Homes worth $13,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Tri Pointe Homes in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 413.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,910 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Tri Pointe Homes in the second quarter worth about $61,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 20.6% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,926 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Tri Pointe Homes in the second quarter worth about $122,000. 97.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TPH opened at $26.18 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.36. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.48. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.59 and a 12-month high of $26.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The construction company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $947.82 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 11.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 30,787 shares of Tri Pointe Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total transaction of $742,274.57. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 144,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,495,925.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (up from $31.00) on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Tri Pointe Homes from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tri Pointe Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tri Pointe Homes presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.20.

About Tri Pointe Homes

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs constructs and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona; Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington; Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

