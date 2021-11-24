Morgan Stanley Grows Holdings in Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR)

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) by 232.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 407,896 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 285,214 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.43% of Corsair Gaming worth $13,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRSR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Corsair Gaming in the second quarter worth $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming during the 2nd quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Corsair Gaming by 1,492.0% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 3,730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CRSR opened at $23.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 2.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.82. Corsair Gaming, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.10 and a fifty-two week high of $51.37.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $391.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.20 million. Corsair Gaming had a return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 6.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Corsair Gaming, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRSR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Corsair Gaming from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird downgraded Corsair Gaming from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Corsair Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Corsair Gaming from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.56.

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

