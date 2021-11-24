Morgan Stanley Buys 110,725 Shares of Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GRCL)

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GRCL) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,031,755 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,725 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Gracell Biotechnologies were worth $13,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GRCL. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies by 123.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in the second quarter worth about $200,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in the first quarter worth about $265,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in the first quarter worth about $596,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in the first quarter worth about $915,000. 30.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gracell Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRCL opened at $7.79 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.31. Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.86 and a 12 month high of $33.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 14.70 and a quick ratio of 14.70.

Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.18). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Gracell Biotechnologies Company Profile

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily discovers and develops cell therapies for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China. Its lead product candidates include GC012F, a FasTCAR-enabled dual BCMA- and CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma; GC019F, a FasTCAR-enabled CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL), as well as in preclinical stage for the treatment of relapsed or refractory (r/r) B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (B-NHL); and GC027, a TruUCAR-enabled CD7-directed allogeneic CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult T cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

