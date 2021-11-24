Morgan Stanley Boosts BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Price Target to $90.00

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 0.23% from the company’s previous close.
BMRN has been the topic of several other reports. William Blair upgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $152.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.53.
NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $89.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,122.38, a PEG ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.35. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $71.59 and a 1-year high of $92.57.
In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 2,739 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total value of $201,590.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 247,085 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,617,000 after purchasing an additional 11,138 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,098 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1,315.8% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile
BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.
