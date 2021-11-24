Morgan Stanley Boosts BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Price Target to $90.00

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 0.23% from the company’s previous close.

BMRN has been the topic of several other reports. William Blair upgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $152.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.53.

NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $89.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,122.38, a PEG ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.35. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $71.59 and a 1-year high of $92.57.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 2.02%. The firm had revenue of $408.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 2,739 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total value of $201,590.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 247,085 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,617,000 after purchasing an additional 11,138 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,098 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1,315.8% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

