Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) Stock Price Down 6.2%

Shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE) were down 6.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $17.42 and last traded at $17.42. Approximately 979 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 204,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.57.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GLUE shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Monte Rosa Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Monte Rosa Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.41.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.01. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $621,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $139,000.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:GLUE)

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel small molecule precision medicines that employ the body's natural mechanisms to selectively degrade therapeutically relevant proteins. It develops an oral molecular glue degrader for GSPT1, a translational termination factor and degron-containing protein for the treatment of Myc-driven cancers.

