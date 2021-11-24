Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Insider Deming Xiao Sells 427 Shares of Stock

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) insider Deming Xiao sold 427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total transaction of $247,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Deming Xiao also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

On Monday, November 8th, Deming Xiao sold 2,022 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.27, for a total transaction of $1,108,601.94.

On Monday, August 30th, Deming Xiao sold 4,886 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $2,443,000.00.

On Thursday, August 26th, Deming Xiao sold 6,495 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.00, for a total transaction of $3,176,055.00.

NASDAQ:MPWR traded down $12.02 on Tuesday, hitting $545.84. The stock had a trading volume of 301,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,960. The stock has a market cap of $25.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.36, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $513.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $439.71. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $300.55 and a 1-year high of $580.00.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $323.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.05 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 19.66%. Monolithic Power Systems’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 53.93%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MPWR shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $440.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $460.00 to $552.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $556.00 to $613.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $551.50.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MPWR. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 358.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,151,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $430,105,000 after purchasing an additional 900,527 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $247,393,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1,604.8% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 435,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,337,000 after acquiring an additional 409,555 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,059,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $395,564,000 after acquiring an additional 409,414 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $164,038,000. Institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

Further Reading: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.