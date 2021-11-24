Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 17,856 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 690,957 shares.The stock last traded at $20.85 and had previously closed at $20.84.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MNR. Compass Point lowered shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley lowered shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Monmouth Real Estate Investment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.70.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 8.43 and a current ratio of 8.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.36 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.17.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.33). Monmouth Real Estate Investment had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 42.69%. As a group, analysts expect that Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s payout ratio is 163.64%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MNR. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.32% of the company’s stock.

About Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR)

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of real estate. It invests in single tenant, industrial buildings leased to investment-grade tenants on long-term net leases. The company was founded by Eugene W. Landy in 1968 and is headquartered in Holmdel, NJ.

