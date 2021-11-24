Moneysupermarket.com Group (OTCMKTS:MYSRF) Hits New 12-Month High at $2.84

Shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (OTCMKTS:MYSRF) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.84 and last traded at $2.84, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.84.

MYSRF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.25.

Get Moneysupermarket.com Group alerts:

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.84.

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison website in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, and Other segments. It offers online and app-based tools to save money on their household bills across insurance, money, and home service channels under the MoneySuperMarket brand; and compares travel deals, including holidays, flights, car hire, and hotels, as well as provides tips, tricks, inspiration, and guidance on booking a holiday during COVID-19 under the TravelSupermarket brand.

Featured Article: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Moneysupermarket.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moneysupermarket.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.