MoneyLion (NYSE:ML) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $5.04

MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.04 and last traded at $5.21, with a volume of 706 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.05.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ML shares. Craig Hallum started coverage on MoneyLion in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on MoneyLion in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on MoneyLion in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.88.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Soroban Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of MoneyLion in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,260,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of MoneyLion in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $555,000. Untitled Investments LP bought a new position in shares of MoneyLion in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,770,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP bought a new position in MoneyLion in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,155,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in MoneyLion in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000.

About MoneyLion (NYSE:ML)

Fusion Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on entering into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

