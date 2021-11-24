Monero Classic (XMC) One Day Trading Volume Hits $20,987.00

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 23rd. During the last week, Monero Classic has traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar. Monero Classic has a total market cap of $5.33 million and approximately $20,987.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monero Classic coin can now be bought for $0.28 or 0.00000493 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $240.37 or 0.00426366 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000906 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000147 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Monero Classic

Monero Classic (CRYPTO:XMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Monero Classic is https://reddit.com/r/MoneroClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Monero Classic’s official website is monero-classic.org

According to CryptoCompare, “MoneroClassic (XMC) is a hard fork of Monero (XMR) blockchain which will maintain the original blockchain after the ASIC-resistant hard fork that took place in 2018. XMC does not change the CryptoNight algorithm allowing for ASICs to be used for mining. “

Buying and Selling Monero Classic

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monero Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

