Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Now Covered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on MOH. Cowen initiated coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $336.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Molina Healthcare from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Molina Healthcare from $256.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Molina Healthcare from $316.00 to $397.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Molina Healthcare from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $310.02.

NYSE:MOH opened at $306.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Molina Healthcare has a 1-year low of $196.08 and a 1-year high of $316.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $289.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $268.86.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.03. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 25.93% and a net margin of 2.31%. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.36 EPS. Molina Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Molina Healthcare will post 13.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.01, for a total transaction of $91,503.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel Cooperman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.13, for a total value of $1,545,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Molina Healthcare by 125.5% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 93.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

