Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.970-$0.970 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.07 billion-$12.07 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mitsubishi Estate from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS MITEY opened at $14.35 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.94. The firm has a market cap of $19.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 0.63. Mitsubishi Estate has a twelve month low of $13.94 and a twelve month high of $18.76.

Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.05). Mitsubishi Estate had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 11.16%. On average, research analysts expect that Mitsubishi Estate will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mitsubishi Estate

Mitsubishi Estate Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Property, Residential, International, Investment Management, Architectural Design and Engineering; and Real Estate Services, and Other. The Commercial Property segment includes office building, retail facility, outlet mall, logistics facility, hotel, and airport operations.

