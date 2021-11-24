Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.970-$0.970 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.07 billion-$12.07 billion.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mitsubishi Estate from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.
Shares of OTCMKTS MITEY opened at $14.35 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.94. The firm has a market cap of $19.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 0.63. Mitsubishi Estate has a twelve month low of $13.94 and a twelve month high of $18.76.
About Mitsubishi Estate
Mitsubishi Estate Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Property, Residential, International, Investment Management, Architectural Design and Engineering; and Real Estate Services, and Other. The Commercial Property segment includes office building, retail facility, outlet mall, logistics facility, hotel, and airport operations.
