Mitek Systems, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:MITK)

Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Mitek Systems in a report issued on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari forecasts that the software maker will earn $0.08 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mitek Systems’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Get Mitek Systems alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on MITK. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mitek Systems in a research report on Friday, November 5th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Mitek Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mitek Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Mitek Systems in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mitek Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.10.

Shares of MITK opened at $17.09 on Monday. Mitek Systems has a 52 week low of $11.27 and a 52 week high of $23.29. The stock has a market cap of $752.37 million, a P/E ratio of 89.64 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.07. The company has a quick ratio of 5.46, a current ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. Mitek Systems had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 7.02%. The firm had revenue of $33.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Mitek Systems news, CTO Stephen Ritter sold 4,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.71, for a total value of $67,792.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Gray sold 2,770 shares of Mitek Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.71, for a total value of $46,286.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Mitek Systems by 6.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 171,979 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 10,352 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Mitek Systems by 210.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 183,410 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,393,000 after purchasing an additional 124,321 shares in the last quarter. Kopp Family Office LLC bought a new position in Mitek Systems in the third quarter valued at $1,774,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Mitek Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $429,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 227,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. 67.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mitek Systems

Mitek Systems, Inc engages in the innovation of mobile capture and digital identity verification solutions. Its products include Mobile Deposit, Mobile Verify, Mobile Fill, Mobile Docs, A2iA CheckReader, A2iA XE, A2iA DocumentReader, A2iA TextReader, and ICAR ID_CLOUD. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Article: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Mitek Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitek Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.