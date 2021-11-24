Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 239.40 ($3.13). Mitchells & Butlers shares last traded at GBX 233.80 ($3.05), with a volume of 252,643 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.23) price target on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 383.33 ($5.01).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.28. The stock has a market cap of £1.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 249.98.

Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, Ember Inns, Harvester, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.

