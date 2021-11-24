Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mission Produce Inc. sources, produces, packs, distributes and markets avocados principally in the United States and internationally. Its operating segments consists Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. The company serves retail, wholesale and foodservice customers. Mission Produce Inc. is based in Oxnard, California. “

Shares of NASDAQ:AVO opened at $19.56 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Mission Produce has a 1 year low of $12.91 and a 1 year high of $22.93.

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, September 12th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $246.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.04 million. Mission Produce had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 11.12%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mission Produce will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Juan R. Wiesner sold 6,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.40, for a total value of $127,493.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 43,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.27, for a total transaction of $800,591.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,664 shares of company stock worth $1,004,271. Insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVO. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Mission Produce by 359.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,969 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Mission Produce by 377.5% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,299 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Mission Produce by 551.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 2,956 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Mission Produce by 49.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,877 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Mission Produce in the second quarter valued at $229,000. 18.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

