Mirrored Netflix (mNFLX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $17.25 Million

Mirrored Netflix (CURRENCY:mNFLX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 24th. Mirrored Netflix has a total market cap of $17.25 million and $226,834.00 worth of Mirrored Netflix was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Mirrored Netflix has traded 3.1% lower against the dollar. One Mirrored Netflix coin can now be purchased for about $663.75 or 0.01171901 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Mirrored Netflix alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001766 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.34 or 0.00069456 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.56 or 0.00073377 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.31 or 0.00088822 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,269.70 or 0.07538439 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,723.08 or 1.00148345 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Mirrored Netflix Coin Profile

Mirrored Netflix’s total supply is 25,982 coins. Mirrored Netflix’s official message board is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . Mirrored Netflix’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored Netflix’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Mirrored Netflix Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Netflix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Netflix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored Netflix using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored Netflix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.