Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) Hits New 12-Month Low at $33.51

Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $33.51 and last traded at $33.53, with a volume of 21 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $34.37.

Separately, New Street Research raised shares of Millicom International Cellular from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Millicom International Cellular has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.67.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of -32.12 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.38). Millicom International Cellular had a negative return on equity of 4.80% and a negative net margin of 2.50%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clifford Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Millicom International Cellular by 40.2% in the second quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,748 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 25,557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 4,502 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 5,611 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Millicom International Cellular SA engages in the cable and mobile services. It operates through the Latin America and Africa geographical segments. The Latin America segment includes the Guatemala and Honduras joint ventures. The Africa segment comprises of the operations in Tanzania. The company was founded on December 14, 1990 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

