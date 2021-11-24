Millennium Management LLC Takes Position in Alpha Teknova, Inc. (NASDAQ:TKNO)

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Teknova, Inc. (NASDAQ:TKNO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 204,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,847,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.75% of Alpha Teknova at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Teknova during the second quarter valued at approximately $475,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Alpha Teknova during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,780,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Alpha Teknova during the second quarter valued at approximately $284,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in Alpha Teknova during the second quarter valued at approximately $712,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Alpha Teknova during the second quarter valued at approximately $653,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Alpha Teknova alerts:

TKNO stock opened at $22.12 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 19.26, a current ratio of 19.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Alpha Teknova, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.90 and a 12 month high of $30.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.17.

Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). On average, equities research analysts predict that Alpha Teknova, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TKNO shares. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Alpha Teknova from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alpha Teknova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alpha Teknova currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.67.

Alpha Teknova Company Profile

Alpha Teknova, Inc provides reagents for bioprocessing, bioproduction, and molecular diagnostics. The company's reagents enable the discovery, research, development, and production of biopharmaceutical products, such as drug therapies, novel vaccines, and molecular diagnostics. It offers liquid culture, dry culture, agar, and animal-free media, as well as pre-poured plates, biological buffers, solutions, chemicals, and various treated and certified waters.

See Also: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Teknova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Teknova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.