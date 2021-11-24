Millennium Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB)

Millennium Management LLC cut its stake in Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB) by 12.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 229,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,392 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Amerant Bancorp were worth $4,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Amerant Bancorp by 7.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after buying an additional 4,997 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 493.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 64,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 53,897 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $920,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,108,000. 29.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Amerant Bancorp news, Director Millar Wilson sold 30,769 shares of Amerant Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.97, for a total value of $922,146.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 600 shares of company stock worth $15,656. 17.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMTB opened at $30.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.81. Amerant Bancorp Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.43 and a fifty-two week high of $32.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $65.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.42 million. Amerant Bancorp had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 7.88%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amerant Bancorp Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on AMTB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amerant Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Amerant Bancorp from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Amerant Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Stephens upgraded shares of Amerant Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Amerant Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.63.

Amerant Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company, which provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The firm offers a range of checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans, loans secured by owner-occupied properties, loans to domestic and foreign individuals primarily secured by personal residence, working capital loans, asset-based lending, participations in shared national credits, purchased receivables, and small business administration loans, loans to financial institutions and acceptances, and consumer loans and overdrafts, such as automobile loans, personal loans, or loans secured by cash or securities and revolving credit card agreements.

