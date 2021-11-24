Millennium Management LLC Purchases Shares of 480,610 B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:BRIVU)

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:BRIVU) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 480,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,780,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BRIVU. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in B. Riley Principal 250 Merger in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of B. Riley Principal 250 Merger in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new position in shares of B. Riley Principal 250 Merger in the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of B. Riley Principal 250 Merger in the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Glaxis Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of B. Riley Principal 250 Merger in the 2nd quarter valued at $298,000.

Shares of BRIVU stock opened at $10.09 on Wednesday. B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.82 and a 52-week high of $10.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.03 and a 200-day moving average of $9.98.

B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. operates as a subsidiary of B.

