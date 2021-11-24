Millennium Management LLC Acquires 62,442 Shares of BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) by 1,680.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,158 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62,442 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in BRP were worth $5,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Man Group plc boosted its stake in BRP by 430.9% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 164,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,892,000 after buying an additional 133,580 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in BRP during the second quarter worth about $345,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in BRP by 63.2% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 317,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,832,000 after purchasing an additional 122,928 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP lifted its stake in BRP by 93.9% during the second quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 23,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 11,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC lifted its stake in BRP by 49.1% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 4,248 shares during the last quarter. 30.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DOOO shares. Northcoast Research raised BRP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on BRP from C$125.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. CIBC raised BRP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Desjardins lifted their price objective on BRP from C$131.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BRP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOOO opened at $81.01 on Wednesday. BRP Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.78 and a 1 year high of $102.96. The stock has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 2.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.12.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $1.85. BRP had a negative return on equity of 209.67% and a net margin of 12.76%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that BRP Inc. will post 7.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.104 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.04%.

BRP Company Profile

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes Year-Round Products, Seasonal Products and Powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

