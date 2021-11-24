Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lowered its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 832,690 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 7,599 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 5.5% of Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $234,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,689,996,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Microsoft by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 192,408,922 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $52,123,577,000 after purchasing an additional 13,584,306 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Microsoft by 337.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 12,170,156 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,296,895,000 after purchasing an additional 9,387,405 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 24,327.2% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,717,183 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $21,104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,693,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,322,145 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $33,314,811,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090,751 shares in the last quarter. 69.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total transaction of $22,919,779.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,632,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,059,108. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.08, for a total value of $18,184,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 275,330 shares of company stock worth $86,334,035 over the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Microsoft from $331.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Microsoft from $310.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $349.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Microsoft from $342.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $347.85.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $337.68 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $208.86 and a 1-year high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $312.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $288.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.86.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. The firm had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, September 14th that permits the company to buyback $60.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the software giant to reacquire up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.74%.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

