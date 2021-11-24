Michael I. Mccabe Sells 332,584 Shares of StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) Stock

StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) insider Michael I. Mccabe sold 332,584 shares of StepStone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total value of $17,237,828.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

StepStone Group stock opened at $43.03 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.75. StepStone Group Inc. has a one year low of $25.40 and a one year high of $55.19. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.35.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.10. StepStone Group had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 13.97%. The firm had revenue of $139.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that StepStone Group Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from StepStone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. StepStone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.09%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of StepStone Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of StepStone Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 109.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of StepStone Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 79.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut StepStone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on StepStone Group from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th.

StepStone Group Company Profile

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

