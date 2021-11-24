Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Raises Holdings in Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) by 111,429.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,960 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,943 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Eventbrite were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Eventbrite in the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 9,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 5,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EB opened at $16.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -10.93 and a beta of 2.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. Eventbrite, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.53 and a 52-week high of $26.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.35.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.01. Eventbrite had a negative return on equity of 44.29% and a negative net margin of 93.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eventbrite, Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

Eventbrite Profile

Eventbrite, Inc provides event management services encompassing online ticketing, event hosting, organization, promotion, and advertising. It offers virtual events, online webinars, online classes, virtual runs, online zumba classes, and online yoga. The company was founded by Alan Michael Braverman, Renaud Visage, Kevin E.

