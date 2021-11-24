Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Purchases 13,704 Shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) by 105,415.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,717 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,704 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $253,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $270,000. 87.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ELF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.22.

NYSE:ELF opened at $32.01 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.47. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $21.00 and a one year high of $33.38. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 94.15 and a beta of 2.03.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.15. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 11.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Maureen C. Watson sold 10,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $311,147.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 125,324 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total transaction of $4,143,211.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 275,497 shares of company stock worth $8,946,532. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care product. It operates through the U.S and International geographical segments. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its product portfolio includes eyes, lips, face, kits, tools, and skin care categories.

