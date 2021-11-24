Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $366,000 Stock Holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) by 183,360.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,173 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,168 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IONS. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 73.2% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,907,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,329,000 after acquiring an additional 3,765,462 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $38,969,000. Bellevue Group AG increased its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% during the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 9,930,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,117,000 after acquiring an additional 946,011 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 80.5% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,324,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,837,000 after acquiring an additional 590,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 30.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,522,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,730,000 after acquiring an additional 354,640 shares in the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $84.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.17.

Shares of IONS stock opened at $30.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 7.71 and a quick ratio of 7.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.21. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $29.01 and a one year high of $64.37.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $133.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.01 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 89.71% and a negative return on equity of 89.95%. The business’s revenue was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics segments. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The Akcea Therapeutics segment develops and commercializes drugs for cardiometabolic diseases.

