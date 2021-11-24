Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $350,000 Holdings in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) by 107,642.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,542 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,535 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Enterprise Financial Services were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 446.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 579 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 130.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 613 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,267 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,311 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EFSC opened at $48.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.35. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a 52 week low of $33.28 and a 52 week high of $52.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.70.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.41). Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 26.26%. The company had revenue of $114.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. This is a positive change from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.29%.

In other news, CFO S Turner Keene purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John S. Eulich purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.59 per share, with a total value of $364,425.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 9,900 shares of company stock valued at $424,425. 8.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

About Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business and personal banking services and wealth management services. It also offers lending services which include commercial and industrial commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate and consumer loans.

