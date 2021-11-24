Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Boosts Holdings in Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) by 114,775.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,591 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Tompkins Financial were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Tompkins Financial by 1.6% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its holdings in Tompkins Financial by 1.5% during the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 9,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Tompkins Financial by 3.7% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Tompkins Financial by 3.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Tompkins Financial by 57.7% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. 55.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:TMP opened at $85.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Tompkins Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $63.53 and a 1-year high of $92.80. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 0.67.

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.22. Tompkins Financial had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 13.46%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tompkins Financial Co. will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. This is a boost from Tompkins Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Tompkins Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.08%.

In related news, CEO David S. Boyce sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $126,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gerald J. Klein, Jr. sold 998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total transaction of $81,925.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tompkins Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Tompkins Financial Profile

Tompkins Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment consists of its banking subsidiaries including Tompkins Trust Co, The Bank of Castile, Mahopac Bank, and VIST Bank. The Insurance segment offers property and casualty insurance services, and employee benefits consulting.

