Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Acquires Shares of 7,663 Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Man Group plc increased its stake in Ally Financial by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,152,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,300,000 after buying an additional 253,414 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 258,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,874,000 after purchasing an additional 28,795 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 212.9% during the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 232,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,563,000 after purchasing an additional 157,855 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $346,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 69.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,071,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,314,000 after purchasing an additional 440,427 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ALLY. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.67.

Shares of Ally Financial stock opened at $50.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Ally Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.55 and a fifty-two week high of $56.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.82. The company has a market cap of $17.34 billion, a PE ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.49.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.27. Ally Financial had a net margin of 38.75% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 12.15%.

In other news, CFO Jennifer A. Laclair sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Diane E. Morais sold 4,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.82, for a total transaction of $217,882.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 215,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,405,950.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,125 shares of company stock valued at $1,750,308 over the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

