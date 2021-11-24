MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (ETR:MRK) Hits New 1-Year High at $226.60

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (ETR:MRK)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as €226.60 ($257.50) and last traded at €221.30 ($251.48), with a volume of 317936 shares. The stock had previously closed at €221.00 ($251.14).

The company has a market capitalization of $27.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €200.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is €180.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.03, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.05.

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Company Profile (ETR:MRK)

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical and biological prescription drugs to treat oncology, immuno-oncology, neurology, immunology, fertility, and endocrinology, as well as general medicines for diabetes, cardiovascular, thyroid, and other diseases.

