Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) Short Interest Down 15.7% in October

Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 168,100 shares, a decrease of 15.7% from the October 14th total of 199,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In related news, Director Lonna Wiersma sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.88, for a total value of $92,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Mercantile Bank alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MBWM. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Mercantile Bank by 12.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 25,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 2,773 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Mercantile Bank by 19.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 123,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,012,000 after acquiring an additional 20,174 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mercantile Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $883,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Mercantile Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mercantile Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Institutional investors own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

NASDAQ MBWM opened at $36.63 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.26. Mercantile Bank has a 52-week low of $24.17 and a 52-week high of $37.33. The company has a market capitalization of $574.03 million, a P/E ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.11.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.10. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The firm had revenue of $46.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mercantile Bank will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.50%.

About Mercantile Bank

Mercantile Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, credit and debit cards, mobile and Internet banking, business loans, mobile wallet, health savings account, and treasury management services. The company was founded on July 15, 1997 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, MI.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Mercantile Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercantile Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.